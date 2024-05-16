Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Decreases By 9.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.