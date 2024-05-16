Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.0 million-$407.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.2 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.55.
In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
