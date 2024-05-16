Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

VRNS stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

