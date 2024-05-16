United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 15,501 shares of company stock worth $113,260 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

