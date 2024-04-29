Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.27. Approximately 2,153,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,296,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

