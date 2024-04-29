Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.00. 2,541,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,157,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ET. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 64.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,131,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 16,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.