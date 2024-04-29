Investment House LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. 1,428,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

