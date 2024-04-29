Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 734,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

TLNE stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. 90,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.