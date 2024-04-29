3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
3i Group Price Performance
TGOPY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,857. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.
About 3i Group
