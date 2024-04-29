Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
