Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.00. 1,292,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $340.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.75. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

