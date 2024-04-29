Scotiabank Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.24. 3,702,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $525.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after buying an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,150 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,240,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

