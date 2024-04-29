Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.99. 1,604,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

