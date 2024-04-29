International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $179.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as low as $166.57 and last traded at $166.93. Approximately 930,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,955,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

