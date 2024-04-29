Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Increases By 24.8%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of BANL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

