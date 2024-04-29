Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Increases By 24.8%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CBL International Stock Performance
Shares of BANL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $14.04.
About CBL International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBL International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.