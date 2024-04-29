Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.28. 1,332,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,082. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

