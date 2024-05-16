Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 336,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,011. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $989.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,623.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

