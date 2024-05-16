LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LM Funding America Price Performance

LMFA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 316,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 122.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LM Funding America will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.