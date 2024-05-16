Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 26,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,787,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,566.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

