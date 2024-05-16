Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5-4.5% yr/yr to $167.29-168.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.62 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Walmart Stock Up 6.1 %

WMT stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,844,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

