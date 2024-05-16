United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky Sells 1,310 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Patusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,823. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average of $231.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

