Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,789 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $18,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 128.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 249,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 409,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

