Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Down 4.8 %

Altus Power stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.55 million, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.98. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,796,790.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 196.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altus Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Altus Power by 15.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 259,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

