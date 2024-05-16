Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Decreases By 6.2%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBAI

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.