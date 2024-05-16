LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeddarTech

LeddarTech Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LDTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

See Also

