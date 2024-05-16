LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ LDTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
