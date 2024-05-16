Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.2 %

BLDR stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.18. 781,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,307. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.