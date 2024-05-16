Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,663,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,086,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 142.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 482,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 251,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,484. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.