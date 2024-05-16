Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 1,240,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,450. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.