Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 272,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,185. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

