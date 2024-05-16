Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $920.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $835.00 to $920.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $902.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $16.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $887.01. 112,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,503. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $873.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.85.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.