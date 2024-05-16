L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.42. 261,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,439. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

