Harrow’s (HROW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Harrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HROW

Harrow Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Harrow has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $571.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.58% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Harrow news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Harrow by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 356,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,887,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.