Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Trading Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.94 ($0.74). 96,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 105,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Bliss sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total value of £3,496.80 ($4,391.86). Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £58.94 million, a PE ratio of -6,110.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.71.

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

