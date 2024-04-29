Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $29.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 18.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,262. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

