United Rentals’ (URI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $20.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $711.16. The company had a trading volume of 307,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.54 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.