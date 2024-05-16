Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO Purchases $79,460.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 7,946 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bryan Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, John Bryan Kitchen bought 4,481 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,154.30.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.69. Ascent Industries Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.65). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.