John B. Williams Sells 2,532 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.93 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark cut Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

