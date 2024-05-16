SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 781 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.78. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $141.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 478.9% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

