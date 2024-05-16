Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

