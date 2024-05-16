Xerox Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xerox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xerox

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.