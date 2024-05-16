Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$66,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard North American Residential REIT

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.