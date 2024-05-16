Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,922 shares of company stock worth $2,152,844 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

