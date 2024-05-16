Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00.
Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98.
TSE:IAG opened at C$89.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.
Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
