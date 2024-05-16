Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $93,425.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $93,425.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $11,432.88.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $10,121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

