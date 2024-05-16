Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of Enerplus worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,478 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.97.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

