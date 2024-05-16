Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at $228,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

