IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IEX opened at $224.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

