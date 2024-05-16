Boston Partners Sells 52,194 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,194 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sterling Check were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 356,649 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -155.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

