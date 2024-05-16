Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 7,373 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,373 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.64 per share, with a total value of C$71,075.72.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,092.00.
Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.49 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$379.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.
Total Energy Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
