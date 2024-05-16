Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$97.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The company has a market cap of C$30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.71.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total transaction of C$872,481.40. In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total value of C$148,812.20. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40. Insiders sold 411,248 shares of company stock worth $31,628,397 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

